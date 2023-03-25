The first year that Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers was during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers had just come off of winning a championship and Dennis Schroder arrived in an offseason trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That season ended in a first round playoff exit with Davis getting injured during the series against the Phoenix Suns. Schroder left the Lakers after that season as a free agent but returned this offseason. In his second g0-round as teammates with Davis, he’s noticed a major change in the Laker star big man as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It’s better than first time I was here,” Schroder said. “More vocal. . .I mean, I didn’t know him the first time I was here. But this year he’s doing a great job. I think he learned from LeBron as well. Talking to his teammates, especially on the defensive end. It’s a big growth from that first year to this year.”

Anthony Davis has been a big difference maker this season as the Lakers are looking to keep pace in a tightening postseason race in the Western Conference standings. This season Davis has been averaging 25.9 points per game, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field, 26.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With LeBron James’ status still uncertain, the Lakers will need big games from Davis to keep their playoff hopes alive. They currently sit at 36-37 and in ninth place in the standings.