Dorian Finney-Smith, a newly acquired forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, has made a noteworthy comparison between two of the NBA’s most elite playmakers: LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Finney-Smith expressed excitement about joining forces with James, drawing parallels between the four-time NBA champion and the Dallas Mavericks’ young phenom.

The conversation arose when Finney-Smith was asked about his anticipation of improved shot opportunities with the Lakers, especially in catch-and-shoot situations. “Ah, man, I can't wait!” Finney-Smith said. “(I can) get back to shooting corner 3's. Over the last two years, I've been shooting more above-the-break 3's, but I know ‘Bron, he sling that ball to the corner. I already played with Luka—probably the best two guys at finding guys in that corner.”

This comparison underscores the unique vision and court awareness that both James and Dončić bring to the game, qualities that make them extraordinary leaders and facilitators.

Finney-Smith’s comment highlights the uncanny ability of both players to create high-quality shots for their teammates. Lakers star LeBron James has long been lauded for his pinpoint accuracy in delivering passes, especially to shooters stationed in the corners. Known for his basketball IQ, James seems to instinctively know where to find open players, creating opportunities that boost team efficiency.

Similarly, Luka Dončić has emerged as one of the premier playmakers in the NBA. Despite his youth, the Slovenian star demonstrates an advanced understanding of spacing and timing, often threading the needle with passes that only a select few in the league can execute. His connection with Finney-Smith during their time in Dallas was evident, as the forward often benefited from Dončić’s ability to draw defenders and kick the ball out to the perimeter.

For Finney-Smith, arriving from the Brooklyn Nets, the prospect of returning to his comfort zone as a corner-three specialist is thrilling. During his time with the Mavericks, he excelled in this role, shooting 39.3% on corner threes during the 2021-22 season.

Now, playing alongside James, Finney-Smith is poised to rediscover his rhythm. “I already know ‘Bron is going to find me in those corners,” he said, brimming with confidence.

James’s ability to deliver pinpoint assists to the corners has been a hallmark of his career, with teammates such as Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith, and Danny Green thriving in similar roles. Finney-Smith’s skill set fits seamlessly into this tradition, making him a valuable addition to the Lakers’ offense.

Beyond their playmaking, Finney-Smith touched on the leadership qualities that unite James and Dončić. Both players elevate those around them, albeit in different ways. James’s leadership stems from his vast experience and vocal presence, while Dončić leads by example with his competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of victory.