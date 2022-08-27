Chris Paul and LeBron James go way back. These two are very close friends, and you know that the Phoenix Suns point god has to have some insider knowledge as to LeBron’s plan for his career. This is exactly why we all have to listen when Paul talks about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his retirement plan.

Speaking on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, Paul got brutally honest about how much gas LeBron still has left in the tank. For those who believe that The King is going to be hanging it up in the near future, Chris Paul is here to say that this is not going to happen anytime soon:

“I’m not surprised by it because I know how he trains,” Paul said. “I know his discipline. … All that stuff you’re seeing, that’s not going away anytime soon. Everybody can stop.”

LeBron James will now be entering his 20th season in the league, and as Paul points out, there just haven’t been any signs of him slowing down. CP3 is well aware of all the work James puts in, so he knows that LeBron still has quite a ways to go.

“Once you find something that works, and you know that getting a little older or whatnot, it doesn’t matter,” Paul said. “Bron ain’t slowing down no time soon, so everybody be cool.”

“Bron ain’t slowing down no time soon, so everybody be cool.” —Chris Paul Watch the full conversation around LeBron's longevity from Episode 30 of the show: https://t.co/w96MUhZ7oO pic.twitter.com/snHgZg7yFu — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) August 26, 2022

Chris Paul is no spring chicken himself. At 37, he’s now heading to his 18th year in the NBA — just two seasons behind LeBron. When he talks about James’ longevity here, you know that it also has a lot to do with how CP3 himself treats his craft. Albeit on a different level, Paul also remains to be a dominant force in the league despite his advanced age.

There’s no secret recipe for these two all-time greats. It’s just all about hard work. And a bit of God-given elite genes as well, of course.