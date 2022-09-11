Ex-Lakers teammates Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma have eye-popping reunion in New York

It has been over four years since Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair have clearly kept close ties, though, and they recently made an appearance together in the high-fashion streets of New York City.

Here’s a look at Clarkson and Kuzma looking absolutely fresh (or I guess it depends on your own personal take on “fashion”) at New York Fashion Week (h/t CltuchPoints on Twitter):

Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma at New York Fashion Week 😎 (via brandonalmengo/ IG) pic.twitter.com/GVBHIoTOlS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 10, 2022

There’s no denying that both Clarkson and Kuzma are two of the most flamboyant dressers in all of the NBA. It’s only fitting that they make their presence felt in New York during the world-famous Fashion Week. These two look right at home in this renowned event.

For what it’s worth, though, Clarkson could be on his way to a whole different reunion now that his Utah Jazz are in the midst of a complete fire sale. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner has been rumored to be a target for the Lakers as they look to add some much-needed firepower around LeBron James. The Jazz reportedly want a first-round pick for Clarkson, though, so it remains to be seen if LA will be willing to meet their asking price.

Meanwhile Kyle Kuzma, who was traded by the Lakers to the Washington Wizards last summer, is entering the final two years of his current deal. He also has a player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season, which means that he could opt to enter free agency this summer.