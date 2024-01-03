The Miami Heat visit the Los Angeles Lakers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Miami Heat are coming off back-to-back losses as they continue on their road trip when they stay at the Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Wednesday night's showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Miami (19-14) is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since the NBA In-Season tournament which concluded back in November. Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler suffered a foot injury in their loss against the Utah Jazz and subsequently missed their game against the Los Angeles Clippers and will also miss tonight's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be up to Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and the rest of this Miami Heat squad to step up as they attempt to get back on track in Los Angeles in tonight's matchup.

Los Angeles (17-17) is also coming off back-to-back losses during their two-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss of D'Angelo Russell has been hurting the Lakers and he will still be out of the lineup tonight against the Miami Heat. That means LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to do the heavy lifting when they play host to the visiting Miami Heat tonight at Crypto.com Arena in this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Lakers Odds

Miami Heat: +6 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -6 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Spectrum SportsNet

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat are stepping into Crypto.com Arena tonight missing their fiery wingman, Jimmy Butler. But don't write them off just yet. This Heat squad, even without their Jimmy Buckets fix, packs enough punch to cover that tempting +6 spread against LeBron and the Lakers.

Bam Adebayo has been on a tear lately, averaging a double-double every game over his last five games. He's not just feasting on rebounds, Bam's aggressiveness on offense has been a revelation. Expect him to attack Anthony Davis early and often, drawing fouls and potentially forcing AD into foul trouble. Bam's driving will also kickstart the Miami transition game, where the Heat excel at finding open shooters.

Speaking of shooters, Tyler Herro is Miami's resident flamethrower. With Jimmy out, expect Coach Spoelstra to call Herro's number even more. The Lakers' perimeter defense has been shaky at best, and Herro's catch-and-shoot wizardry could torch them from downtown. If he gets hot, that +6 spread will start looking mighty small, mighty fast.

So, while Jimmy Butler's absence is a blow, the Heat have the tools and the hunger to make the Lakers sweat for this win. Don't be surprised if Miami not only covers the spread but sends a statement to the rest of the league that they're a force to be reckoned with, even without their Jimmy fix. Buckle up, Heat Nation, it's going to be a fun one.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat may be a well-oiled machine, but tonight, they're missing a crucial gear, Jimmy Butler. And in his absence, the Los Angeles Lakers are licking their chops at the prospect of devouring that tempting -6 spread. LeBron and AD are primed for a dominant performance as they return home to the Crypto.com Arena.

With Jimmy out, the defensive spotlight on LeBron James dims considerably. LeBron, revitalized and rejuvenated this season, will have the freedom to roam, orchestrate, and attack at will. Expect him to feast on mismatches, exploit Miami's scrambling rotations, and rack up points and assists with ease. With him unleashed, Miami's defense could be in for a long night.

Bam Adebayo's dominance has been Miami's engine, but tonight, that engine sputters without its fuel. Anthony Davis, a defensive force in his own right, will have a much easier time patrolling the paint and contesting Bam's drives. This opens up opportunities for AD to shine offensively, drawing mismatches on smaller defenders and bullying his way to the basket.

So, while the Heat are a resilient bunch, Jimmy Butler's absence leaves a gaping hole in their game plan. LeBron James, freed from defensive shackles, and Anthony Davis unleashed in the paint, are poised to dominate both ends of the court. Add in the Lakers' home-court advantage and their tightening defense, and that -6 spread starts looking like a steal. Get ready for the Lakers to cook, because tonight, the Heat are on the menu.

Final Heat-Lakers Prediction & Pick

In the Wednesday night West Coast matchup on ESPN we have a battle between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams need a win after consecutive losses and both will be without some help. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and the Lakers will be without D'Angelo Russell. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been humming with the absence of D'Angelo Russell but that hasn't turned into wins unfortunately and even without Jimmy Butler it should be no different against an Erik Spoelstra-led Miami Heat team. Take the points on the visiting Heat squad that will be out there fighting tooth and nail with the Lakers every step of the way in an attempt to get the outright win but in this case, play it safe with the points.

Final Heat-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +6 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)