Another ESPN personality has said that the Los Angeles Clippers are better than their same city rival in the Lakers. This time, it was “First Take” star Stephen A. Smith who was asked about which team is better and said despite the Lakers recent accomplishments, the Clippers have “owned them.”

“The Clippers have essentially owned the Los Angeles Lakers over the last several years, especially when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the court. That's just the way that it's been,” Smith said. “Until the Lakers find a way to beat them, I'm going to maintain that position.”

.@stephenasmith says the Clippers are the best NBA team in LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/a4uHJXXBKW — First Take (@FirstTake) November 1, 2023

While fans of the Lakers might be angry at Smith's sentiment, he's not entirely wrong in terms of regular season results. In the past five seasons since Leonard and George joined the Clippers, they have a record of 13-2 against the Lakers.

Even though the Lakers have won a championship in 2020 and made a Western Conference Finals last season, Smith said that health has been a hurdle for the Clippers throughout the years.

“It's not even about their record at this particular juncture, it's about what they do when they go up against once another,” Smith said. “I know the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals last year, but we all know that may have been different if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been healthy.”

Smith believes in terms of abilities, there's no doubt the Clippers have got the upper hand over the Lakers. Fans will get to see tonight if the tides change as the Lebron James-led squad look to put a dent in that head-t0-head record as they face the Clippers tonight at Crypto.com Arena.