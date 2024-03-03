LeBron James of the Lakers shocked the NBA world on Saturday when he surpassed the 40,000 points mark, sparking a hilarious reaction from the man known as ‘Agent Zero,' Gilbert Arenas.
James' accomplishment came on a night when the Lakers went toe-to-toe with the defending NBA champion Nuggets.
Prior to the game, the Lakers added an athletic big man to their roster in hopes of matching up with Nikola Jokic and other contenders in the West. Stephen A. Smith also apologized to LeBron and the Lake Show following their big win over the crosstown rival Clippers.
On Saturday, Gilbert Arenas practically won the internet with his hilarious reaction to James' feat.
Arenas' Hilarious Tongue in Cheek Post
The former Wizards guard has become famous for his outspokenness in recent years.
He credited himself for contributing to James' record points total with a hilarious post.
I did my part helping LeBron get to 40,000 points 😂 pic.twitter.com/GRt9die24R
— Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) March 3, 2024
“Yes you did Gilbert. Yes you did,” one fan said in response with a clapping emoji.
Another fan seemed to downgrade LeBron's Lakers accomplishment for playing against “European defense.”
“Gilbert to LeBron is what Jalen Rose was to Kobe,” another fan said, referencing Bryant's legendary 81-point effort against Rose and the Raptors.
Lakers Go Punch-for-Punch With Denver
The Lakers got 13 points from James as of the third quarter of their game against the Nuggets while Rui Hachimura had 23 to lead Darvin Ham's team.
Anthony Davis had 15, Austin Reaves had 14 and D'Angelo Russell had 17 points as the game progressed.
The Nuggets had 29 from Jokic as of early in the fourth quarter as they seized the lead back from the Lakers.
The Lakers honored James during a timeout from the action in Tinseltown.