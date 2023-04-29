Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Memphis Grizzlies roster is comprised of confident young men who believe that they can go toe-to-toe with the best of them. For much of the season, the Grizzlies talked trash towards their opponents, with noted instigator Dillon Brooks even calling LeBron James “old” in the middle of their first-round matchup. Thus, it’s no surprise that fans of the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t help but explode in euphoria after seeing a team that began the season with a 2-10 record finish off the two-seeded Grizzlies in resounding fashion.

In particular, Lakers fans mocked the Grizzlies’ collective inability to make a basket. After scoring just 67 points through three quarters, the Grizzlies are on pace to put up their season-low scoring output, and at the worst possible time.

The Grizzlies trying to make a basket pic.twitter.com/NNQfS15kB4 — ziggy (@rndmburner) April 29, 2023

“I would love for this team to come out with energy and knock down some open shots” Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/9VNRrKpYyE — Growl Towel Central (@GTC901) April 29, 2023

Seeing this kind of performance from a team that prides itself on being tough, it sure seemed like the Grizzlies were declawed in between Games 5 and 6.

Even Jarrett Allen, who recently admitted that he couldn’t handle the bright lights of the playoffs, caught some strays from Lakers fans due to the Grizzlies’ laughably poor display with their season on the line.

Meanwhile, the Lakers made it rain in the third quarter, scoring 41 points to take a 33-point lead entering the fourth quarter. The likes of D’Angelo Russell and even Jarred Vanderbilt poured it on from deep, while Austin Reaves danced around the Grizzlies with an elegant eurostep of his own.

Lakers fans can justifiably talk smack, as early in the season, no one in their right mind would have thought that the Purple and Gold could have gotten this far. But here the Lakers are, well on their way to the second round of the playoffs, with a golden chance to advance even deeper as they take on the winner of the bloodbath that is the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.