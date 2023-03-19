Hasbulla, the tiny indescribable king of social media, made his celebrity row debut last week, sitting courtside in L.A. at last Friday’s thriller between the Mavericks and Lakers. The content was glorious—he wore a cool little hat, posed for a picture with Luka Doncic, sat on his buddy’s lap and was received with rapturous applause when he was shown on the jumbotron. Although Hasbulla saw the Lakers lose a crucial game that could imperil their play-in chances, he’s still bullish on the Lakers’ chances, whether Lebron James returns this season or not.

While it’s still unclear if Hasbulla understands the distinction between the play-in tournament and the actual playoffs, the social media superstar’s belief in the Lakers is unambiguous.

“The Lakers WILL make the playoffs,” Hasbulla posted on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the time of Hasbulla’s bold prediction, the Lakers (34-37) sit 0.5 games behind the Utah Jazz (34-36) and Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) who are tied for the ninth and tenth spot in the Western Conference. Still, the Lakers can easily make up ground in the standings, especially because they have the fifth-easiest remaining strength of schedule over their final 11 games whereas the Jazz have the second-hardest.

Despite suffering from Growth Hormone Deficiency, the remarkably child-like, three-foot, three-inch Hasbulla has become one of the internet’s favorite sons. Hailing from the Dagestan region of Russia, Hasbulla rose to fame because of his friendship with UFC champion Khabib Nurmagmadov, who is one of several fighters from Dagestan. As such, Hasbulla has become a fixture at major UFC fights—most notably, he was part of Israel Makhachev’s entourage during the fighter’s ring walk during UFC 280 in October 2022. Too, Hasbulla himself seems to be itching for a fight, inking a deal with the UFC in October 2022 and promising to actually step into the Octagon against one of his several enemies. Unfortunately, no details about a potential fight have yet come to light.