Lakers fans can find new Mamba shirts on their seats

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) are honoring franchise and NBA legend Kobe Bryant with a Christmas Day gift for fans, ahead of the team's battle with the Boston Celtics (22-6). New Mamba shirts can be found on the seats inside Crypto.com Arena, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

It has been almost four years since Bryant, his daughter and seven other California residents tragically died in a helicopter crash. The organization frequently pays respect to his memory and basketball legacy. A meeting with the Lakers' historic rival feels like an appropriate occasion for fans and the team to subscribe to the Mamba Mentality.

Kobe Bryant shirts for fans at today’s Lakers-Celtics game pic.twitter.com/I9kFNStber — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 25, 2023

The phrase of course refers to the five-time champion's famous competitive spirit and relentless dedication to his craft. Boston witnessed those traits firsthand. Bryant faced off with the C's in two NBA Finals, losing the first one before besting them in seven games for what turned out to be his last title in 2010.

But that was just a chapter in a Hall of Fame career that is immortalized in Lakers lore. He, along with Shaquille O'Neal led the last three-peat the NBA has seen and amassed the fourth-most points of all-time in his 20 years with the team. Many view him as Michael Jordan's successor, in terms of playing style and grit.

The Lakers will need all the motivation they can get before taking on the team tied for the best record in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the squad will try to employ their own brand of Mamba Mentality in this latest entry of a prestigious rivalry.