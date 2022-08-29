Kendrick Perkins believes that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley could be a force to be reckoned with now that they’re about to share the same backcourt for the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, Big Perk’s ESPN co-host Stephen A. Smith clearly isn’t in the same boat.

Smith and Perkins disagree quite a lot, and this is yet another example of the pair having opposing views on a high-profile subject matter. Now that Beverley has arrived in LA, Stephen A believes Russ is surely on his way out (h/t First Take on Twitter):

“I think that’s the challenge of them co-existing,” Smith said. “I think eventually you’ll have to find movement for Russell Westbrook, I don’t see this combination working for the Lakers.”

Count Smith as part of the group who doesn’t believe that Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev can work together. Stephen A points out that much like Russ, Beverley is not known to be a shooter as well. As such, he believes that a backcourt tandem between these two veteran guards just won’t work out.

As Smith pointed out, however, Beverley has been efficient from distance over the past several years. As a matter of fact, he comes in as the best 3-point shooter for the Lakers this coming season. Be that as it may, Pat Bev’s shooting isn’t expected to move mountains for LA. After all, this is not what they signed him up for.

To Stephen A’s point, having two non-shooting guards around LeBron James just isn’t a recipe for success for the Lakers.