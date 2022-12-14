By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Plenty of critics rolled their eyes when the Los Angeles Lakers used their taxpayer mid-level exception on Lonnie Walker IV. Walker was not the 3 and D wing many fans wanted alongside LeBron James. He was coming off a season where he shot only 31.4 percent from deep, and he hasn’t received the best reviews for his defense.

However, despite being in a team starved of offense apart from James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, Walker has made some notable improvements to his efficiency, making him a prime candidate for a bigger role on offense.

Per NBA.com stats, Lonnie Walker is ranked first in the entire NBA among qualified players for most points per touch. This means that Walker has fashioned his game to become one of the deadliest off-ball weapons in the NBA, capable of scoring without hogging the ball too often.

Lonnie Walker leads the entire NBA in points per touch (0.49). Making the most of every opportunity. Electric in transition—16th in volume and great efficiency (1.15 ppp). Career high PPG (16.0), 3P% (39%), MPG (30.7) Playing with confidence & having a quiet breakout.

Alas, Walker’s involvement in the Lakers offense, particularly over the last week or so, has been inconsistent at best. From a 30 to 35-minute role early in the season, Walker’s playing time has been slashed, perhaps due to the return of Dennis Schroder that further crowds the Lakers’ backcourt picture.

Still, when given shots, Lonnie Walker IV has made the most of his opportunities. On the season, he is still averaging 15.7 points on career-best efficiency despite a downtick from his production in recent games. Only 24 years old, Walker should only get better as his career progresses.

It remains to be seen if Walker could, indeed, maintain this efficiency if given more touches. But with the Lakers in dire straits, it couldn’t hurt to give him more of an opportunity to spread his wings and help LeBron James and LA to climb out of their rut.