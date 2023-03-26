The Los Angeles Lakers host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night and will be looking to extend their winning record after finally reaching the .500 mark against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Among the absentees for the Thunder win was point guard D’Angelo Russell who was out with a sore right hip. Along with LeBron James, the Lakers would love to have Russell back as they now look cement their play-in spot and potentially even push for sixth place. And so, the question for the Lakers’ Sunday night game is this: Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Bulls

As things currently stand, there is a chance D’Angelo Russell plays against the Chicago Bulls. As per the official NBA injury report, he is questionable to play as he continues to deal with soreness in his right hip. That said, it’s hard to see the Lakers risk it and take a chance.

Dennis Schroeder deputized for Russell against the Thunder and had a fine game, finishing with 21 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists. If it was a scenario where the Lakers had absolute must-wins to reach a play-in spot, perhaps Russell and even LeBron would play. But as things stand, they’ve won three in a row and could move to seventh with a win over Chicago — something that seemed unfathomable given their 2-10 start to the regular season.

So, to answer our initial question: Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Bulls? It’s possible, but don’t be surprised if he doesn’t feature either.