Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a surprise return to the floor on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. The four-time champion missed the last month of play with a tendon injury in his right foot, a stretch the new-look Lakers went 8-5 to climb to eighth in the Western Conference standings.

James was listed as questionable to play on Saturday, then upgraded to probable Sunday morning. Lakers coach Darvin Ham was unsure if he’d be available during pre-game media availability, noting James’ final status would depend on how his foot reacted during warmups.

Shortly thereafter, Los Angeles announced the 38-year-old would play against Chicago.

Officially Official pic.twitter.com/JhClyC0eGZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 26, 2023

Needless to say, James’ stunning return left NBA Twitter in a frenzy—especially considering he’s set to come off the bench for the first time in over 15 years.

LeBron James will come off the bench today vs. Bulls, Lakers say. https://t.co/clJy8yBaDo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2023

Second game ever off the bench. First one was December 11, 2007. Cleveland’s starters were Z, Gooden, Pavlovic, Shannon Brown, and Eric Snow.https://t.co/v4kUk5VCuD https://t.co/Bdql2B5P2t — Jacob L. Rosen (@JacobLRosen) March 26, 2023

Today will be LeBron’s 1,680th career NBA game. It will be his 2nd game ever not starting. His one other time not starting was in ‘07-‘08 when he wanted to come off the bench alongside Varejao because he was afraid Varejao would get booed due to a contract dispute. — nick wright (@getnickwright) March 26, 2023

I guess we finally get to find out if LeBron can fit in on an Austin Reaves team — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) March 26, 2023

LeBron James will come off the bench today for the Lakers. Last time James came off the bench was 12/11/2007: 17 points

3 rebounds

5 assists

23 minutes Cavs won 118-105 over the visiting Pacers. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 26, 2023

The Bulls bench when Lebron checks in: pic.twitter.com/EYMlTWJME9 — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) March 26, 2023

LeBron James last played in Los Angeles’ stirring comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks on February 26th. He came up hobbling after falling to the floor without contact in the second half, but came back to finish the game with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists, fighting through obvious discomfort. The following day, Los Angeles announced that James was set to miss at least several weeks with a right foot injury.

The Lakers enter Sunday’s action at 37-37, winners of three straight games. They’re two games out of fourth place, and one-and-a-half games ahead of the slumping Dallas Mavericks, now in 11th.

Los Angeles and Chicago tipoff at 12:30 p.m. (PT) from Crypto.com Arena.