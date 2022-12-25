By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

There’s no way that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is missing their Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks, though there could be some concerns about his condition due to his latest injury.

The Lakers listed James as probable for the contest due to a left ankle soreness. Of course this is nothing new for LeBron, who has been usually questionable or probable before games this 2022-23 due to various ailments. At 37 years old–and turning 38 soon–the Purple and Gold are naturally managing his workload and observing his condition on a daily basis to make sure that his legs stay fresh.

James has missed just eight games so far this 2022, with the longest being a five-game absence due to an adductor strain. After that injury stretch, he hasn’t missed back-to-back matches.

The only issue about his injury diagnosis is the fact that his left ankle injury has been a recurring issue for him. In the two games he sat out this December (against the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns), the Lakers noted that he’s nursing a sore left ankle. With that said, it’s hard to blame some fans if they are worried about James’ playing status.

Considering that James is only listed as probable, it doesn’t look like the problem is as significant as those that forced him to sit out. Besides, as mentioned, it’s hard to imagine LeBron opting out of a Christmas Day game unless it’s an injury he can’t tolerate.

Furthermore, the Lakers need every help they can get with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to his foot injury. The LA franchise has lost their last three games as well and has fallen farther away from 0.500 at 13-19.