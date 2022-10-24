Ja Morant’s tweets highlight Lakers fans’ rollercoaster of emotions in wild game vs. Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was tuned in during the Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers game on Sunday, and his live tweets basically showcased what the LA fanbase was probably feeling while watching the wild sequence in the closing stages of the contest.

His live tweets started when Damian Lillard gave the Blazers the 104-102 lead off a triple with just 12 seconds left on the clock. Morant was almost left speechless after Dame made the shot in such situation, simply writing “sheesh dame”

DAME TIME ⌚️ Damian Lillard hits the 3 to give the Blazers a 2 point lead with 12 seconds to go!pic.twitter.com/fBWmQZ8r6V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2022

Of course LeBron James wouldn’t easily go down without a fight. Just moments later, he stepped up big time for the Lakers with a clutch basket. He went all out to leave his defender and attack the rim, putting the ball to the basket for the tie. At this moment, Morant was only able to say, “king james.”

LEBRON TIES IT UP! 🔥 LeBron James throws it down to tie the game 7 seconds remaining!pic.twitter.com/wGTMyEJCAn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2022

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the joy from LeBron’s bucket didn’t last long as those final seconds ended in disappointment. Jerami Grant took matters into his own hands as he drove to the rim and went ahead with a massive layup over James. As Ja Morant said, it was a “tough” basket to make, but he did and the Blazers got the W as a result.

JERAMI GRANT FOR THE LEAD Grant finishes this tough shot over LeBron and AD to take the lead back for the Blazers 😤pic.twitter.com/TA2C2QX3eA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2022

LeBron had one last chance to score for the Lakers, but he missed his final attempt as the Purple and Gold lost 106-104 and dropped to 0-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Blazers improved to 3-0 as they continued their epic start to the campaign.

It was undoubtedly a rollercoaster of emotions for the LA fanbase while witnessing those last few seconds. It’s just unfortunate that things didn’t go their way.