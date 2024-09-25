The Los Angeles Lakers will enter training camp ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season with a lot of questions to answer. Aside from the headlines surrounding JJ Redick's first year with the organization and the pending debut of Bronny James alongside LeBron James, there are also some injury concerns surrounding this team. Jarred Vanderbilt, who missed a vast majority of the 2023-24 season, is one of the players in question.

After dealing with foot issues throughout last season, Vanderbilt underwent procedures on each of his feet this summer, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The good news is that Lakers executive Rob Pelinka revealed on Wednesday that the 25-year-old forward is recovering well and that the team is optimistic he will be ready for opening night on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One of Vanderbilt's foot issues was caused by a bone spur in his right foot, an issue that was addressed shortly after the season, according to McMenamin. At the same time, Vanderbilt underwent a procedure on the other foot as well.

Ahead of training camp, Vanderbilt is joined by Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino as other Lakers players that have been medically cleared for the start of camp.

In a total of 29 games last season, Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor. Since joining the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, the young power forward has made a name for himself defensively due to his athleticism and length.

Los Angeles has valued his effort and ability to be a primary defender on the wing, which is why the Lakers rewarded Vanderbilt with a four-year, $48 million extension last September. Should he be healthy for the start of the regular season, Vanderbilt will hold a key role off the bench in Redick's nightly rotations.

Lakers' challenges entering 2024-25 season

Even with the optimistic outlook for Vanderbilt returning to the court, this still doesn't solve all of the Lakers' problems entering training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The constant talk of trade conversations surrounding the Lakers has negatively impacted the team's morale, and D'Angelo Russell has been at the forefront of these discussions. Redick is going to have his work cut out for him to get Russell on the same page and locked in without the outside distractions.

There are then the problems of this team ranking 15th in offensive rating and 16th in defensive rating a season ago. These are average numbers, and that is reflective of the average 47-35 record Los Angeles put together, which saw them eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Vanderbilt returning to the mix and possibly being read for opening night will provide the Lakers with a spark. Hopefully, for their sake, Vanderbilt's clean bill of health will help energize the team at the start of the season.