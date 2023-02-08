LeBron James is rarely seen wearing a headband nowadays, though it was a huge part of his on-court look early in his career. And so when he pulled out the “Headband Bron” look on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum and several other NBA stars see it as a sign that the Los Angeles Lakers star is really locked-in to break the scoring record.

James was only 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record of 38,387 points entering the night, and many see him accomplishing the record by the end of the contest.

Considering LeBron’s attire and the fact that he once again used the headband look, there’s no doubt in Tatum and Jordan Clarkson’s mind as well that he’s going to do it.

“Oh s**t Bron got the headband on lol it’s up tonight,” Tatum wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Clarkson noted, “headband out, he going crazy” along with a King’s crown emoji.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell didn’t comment on LeBron James’ headband, but he shared his gut feel that Tuesday night is going to be the night where a new scoring king will be crowned.

“This gotta be the night Bron gets it!” Mitchell added.

It certainly looks like a lot of NBA stars, just like the fans, are glued to their televisions watching the Lakers-Thunder game. Everything that LeBron does is analyzed, and who can blame them? It’s history in the making.

Headband Bron or not, though, there won’t be anyone stopping James from becoming the all-time leading scorer, though.