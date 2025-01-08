DALLAS — The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are playing on Tuesday night. Before LA's game in Dallas, Lakers head coach JJ Redick took some time to share a heartfelt message as a wildfire blazes in California's Pacific Palisades.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick told reporters before the game. “That's where I live. Our family and my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things… I know a lot of people are scared… Thoughts and prayers for sure. I hope everybody stays safe.”

Redick made his comments after reporters were done asking basketball-related questions. It appeared that the pregame press conference was ending, but Redick said he had one more thing to say. The Lakers head coach proceeded to make his comments, acknowledging those impacted by the fire in California, something that he says is affecting his family.

It is a frightening situation to say the least. Redick will do his best to focus on the Lakers-Mavericks game on Tuesday, but his mind will surely be on his family as well.

The Lakers entered play on Tuesday with a 20-15 record. Meanwhile, the Mavs were 20-16. With the teams so close in the standings, there is no question that Tuesday's game is an important affair.

JJ Redick has endured his share of criticism in his first year as an NBA head coach. After all, he had no previous coaching experience in the league. Yet, he has done a respectable job. Redick has guided the Lakers to a strong start to the season, and LA could end up making a serious postseason run.

Redick's Lakers will look to defeat the Mavs on Tuesday, but Dallas is looking to earn a big victory at home.