With JJ Redick taking over as the newest coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, that means it's time for him to put his podcast gig aside.

Redick delivered his final send-off as host of the “Old Man and the Three” and “Mind the Games” podcasts on Monday.

Said the Lakers' coach, “Everything we have done has been based upon a foundation of a love of the game of basketball, and going forward, everything that ThreeFourTwo Productions will do without me will be based on that love of the game of basketball.”

Anthony Davis was at the center of the Lakers' coaching search, as the team made his usage a priority with their candidates; whether it be Dan Hurley, who turned the job down, or the eventual choice in JJ Redick. During a media appearance at Team USA training camp, Davis expanded on the role he believes he will have under Redick.

“[Redick] talked about me being the hub of the offense,” said Davis. “That will be different. We won't know everything until [training] camp when we're able to get on the floor.

“We want LeBron to shoot more threes. [Redick] wants to play fast and defend. From what he was telling me, I'm in total agreeance with what he has planned for us. … The goal at the end of the day is still to win a championship. You can't skip steps.”

LeBron James takes less money to return to Lakers

After opting out of his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, leading to speculation that he could entertain other offers from rival teams, LeBron has come to an agreement on what was originally reported to be a two-year, $104 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But LeBron's final two-year deal total ended up coming out to $101.355 million – almost $3M less than his $104M max, placing Lakers below second apron.

That $3 million difference places the Lakers under the second apron, which will have a major impact on the team potentially working out offseason deals. As a first apron team they can't take back more salary than they send out. But they avoid being a second apron team which would mean that they can't combine salaries in a trade.

After DeMar DeRozan agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings, it left the Lakers without another offseason target. So far, the team has been linked to Paul George, Jonas Valanciunas, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Buddy Hield, and DeRozan, but come up empty so far.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers are going to do, but at least James gave them a tiny amount of flexibility in their pursuit of an upgraded roster.