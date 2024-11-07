The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a five-game road trip with a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, which spoiled a big LeBron James milestone game. Ja Morant did not necessarily out-duel James while Zach Edey worked against a Lakers' frontline missing Anthony Davis, but the Grizzlies got a much-needed win to rise above .500. The Lakers fell to 4-4 in what has been a hit-or-miss beginning to the season for new head coach JJ Redick. Still, the long-time NBA veteran has a few tools to help him keep up with the younger generation, especially on off days.

Redick talked to ClutchPoints about how the team is bonding while racking up travel miles, what activities keep rest days fun, and why the calls home are so tough.

“We watch film as a group when we are together. Our coaches do a great job breaking down individual film with each of the players in their player pods,” Redick shared. “I'm sure the guys had some night bonding moments in Toronto when we were there for four nights. I know I had some good moments on the golf course with a few of the guys so it's been nice.”

Expand Tweet

“There is a point in a road trip where like, for me, I just want to see my kids,” added Redick. “But, it does not take away any of the excitement I have for any game or opportunity to compete. I think our guys feel that way as well.”

James, Redick, and the Lakers will feel bruised and battered after ending the five-game road trip with four new losses notched in the standings. Davis is dealing with a left foot injury which has not been diagnosed further with any imagining test since a November 4 road loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Lebron James, Lakers looking for home cooking

The Los Angeles Lakers will return to California for a three-game set at home with two rematches on the docket. First up are the Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 8) on ESPN. Then the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 10) and Memphis Grizzlies (Nov. 13) head to Hollywood.

Redick said he expects Davis to be available against the 76ers, who will be without Joel Embiid. However, the Lakers coach added that the training staff is taking a “long-term view” of the big man's health. It will be up to the bench options to step up and earn James' trust, which Redick also addressed before facing the Grizzlies. He even named a specific player and what is expected going forward.

“It would be nice if a guy could play 18 minutes and not shoot zero times,” Redick deadpanned. “That’s not on (Gabe Vincent) either.”