With Anthony Davis being out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies JJ Redick is looking at a ‘long-term view’ on his health. In a quote obtained by Dave McMenamin of ESPN before the team’s matchup against the Grizzlies, Redick expects Davis to play against Philadelphia on Friday but he will be strategic on how he manages the health of his players.

“I think for all of us, we want to take a long-term view on all of our players’ health for an 82-game season. I just spoke with him before coming and talking to you guys. He was very positive about how it felt, but we recognize we got a long flight back to L.A., we got to turn around and do it again on Friday. So hopefully the extra 48 hours of rest will be good,” Redick says.

Per McMenamin, Redick says that Davis hadn’t undergone testing on his foot after aggravating it in the Lakers’s loss to the Pistons. He tested the injury prior to the game in a workout and it was determined that he wouldn’t be able to suit up.

“From my understanding, it is something that off and on has bothered him a little bit throughout the summer and so far this season. We’ll obviously miss him a lot.”

Davis talked about the injury following Monday’s game against the Pistons, saying, “I’ll talk to my trainer and just kind of figure out what exactly is going on. I’ve been managing it since this summer, honestly, and my goal for every game is to be on the floor. And I just kind of landed directly on the spot that’s been killing me. So, we’ll figure it out.”

Davis has made an incredible start to the season, averaging 32.3 points per game on 57% shooting, which puts him at the top of the league. He also leads in free throw attempts (12) and free throws made (9.4), while ranking 10th in both rebounds (11.7) and blocks (1.7).

As the Lakers start the season 4-3 entering tonight, Davis has also been more vocal about the issues that the team is facing where it appears as if they have “split personalities” against the various teams that they face. Davis’s loss to injury is a big hole for the Lakers to fill but the team will look to adjust and hope for positive news leading into Friday.