On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column with a come from behind win over the Miami Heat at home. The win allowed Los Angeles to bounce back from a rough loss to the San Antonio Spurs two nights prior, and LeBron James played a big role in closing this one out down the stretch.

One of the Lakers' Achilles heels this season has been their big man rotation outside of Anthony Davis, as Christian Wood and Jared Vanderbilt both have yet to play this season, and Jaxson Hayes hasn't exactly been providing stellar production.

Now it seems that JJ Redick has some new ideas in mind to help alleviate some of the team's rebounding issues and allow Anthony Davis to play his natural position of power forward, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic on X.

“JJ Redick said that the Lakers are going to play more two-big lineups moving forward in small doses. He said he made the adjustment to help shore up the team’s defense and rebounding,” reported Buha.

Davis has never shied away from the fact that he enjoys playing power forward as opposed to center, a luxury he has not been afforded on most nights this year.

Will JJ Redick's plan work?

The solution to the scenario Redick posed could come via the trade market, as Los Angeles still has some assets at their disposal after acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets.

One potential trade target who could allow Redick to run two big lineups would be Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, who has seen his name in the rumor mill for quite some time now and has established himself as one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the NBA.

This would allow Anthony Davis to take full advantage of his unique combination of size and athleticism against smaller defenders and make the Lakers one of the most physically imposing teams to match up against.

However, with the roster they currently have, it's unclear which direction Redick will choose to go in order to see his vision through to fruition.