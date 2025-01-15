A game after San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama pointed to himself and noted a general lack of team focus following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the 7-foot-5 phenom praised his squad following a 126-102 victory vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Because of the LA fires, the Silver and Black had not played in five days. Though the tragic circumstances in Southern California overshadowed all, when it came to on-the-court realities, the Spurs had more time than usual to digest their worst performance in almost a month.

Sporting a .500 record heading into Wisconsin on January 8th, San Antonio fell 121-105 in a contest that wasn't that close. But though they had lost several games over the previous several weeks, none came in the same manner as the one delivered by Milwaukee. Of the Spurs proceeding ten games, they won five, including an impressive road triumph at the Denver Nuggets and a victory against an Atlanta Hawks squad that was among the hottest in the league. All five losses – all to teams realistically eyeing the postseason – came by close margins. The Spurs held fourth-quarter leads in every one of them.

Monday night's showing vs. the Lakers marked a return to how the Spurs had performed since a double-digit loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in mid-December.

The recent Spurs reemerge vs. Lakers

Wembanyama scored 23 points vs. LeBron James and company. He was hardly alone. Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle also put in 23 points, which was especially noteworthy for the latter. In breaking out of a recent slump after a good first couple of months to start his career, the rookie from UConn matched an NBA career high. Chris Paul added 13 while Harrison Barnes notched 17, both players hitting crucial baskets down the stretch as the Spurs pulled away.

“Everyone had their opportunity to shine and to make the next teammate better,” Wemby said.

While all five starters scored in double figures, Keldon Johnson, the team's top performer off the bench, added ten. As a team, they shot 53.3 percent from the field. Beyond the points, reserve big man Charles Bassey grabbed nine rebounds, while backup point guard Tre Jones picked up a couple of steals and assists. All 13 Spurs who suited up played.

“My teammates just respected the game and did a lot of things that don't show up on the stat sheet,” Wembanyama added.

On the other end, the Spurs' defense held the Lakers' offense well in check. Outside of Anthony Davis' 30 points, only James, with 18, scored at least 13 against the Spurs. In all, only four Lakers scored in double figures, including 10 from Max Christie and 12 from Austin Reaves. As a team, they shot just 31.8 percent from the 3-point line in putting up more than 30 points in a quarter just once and managed only 13 points in the decisive fourth period.

It was a complete Spurs victory against a franchise that will likely make the postseason.

“It was a very healthy game,” Wemby shared.

Another way to put it: it gave his team life. With a three-game losing streak behind them, San Antonio moves toward the midway point of the season with a postseason spot of their own in sight.