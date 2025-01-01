When news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers had acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets for a package of D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and a trio of second-round picks, it seemed like everyone had a take on how it could help the team.

Some were excited about DFS's outside shot, which has helped more than a few good teams in the playoffs over the years. Others like his defensive abilities, which, again, are practically built for the playoffs as a hybrid wing defender.

But what about his toughness? Well, that's certainly one of the parts of DFS's game that he's looking forward to, as he noted to reporters after having some hands-on practice time with his former Dallas teammate.

“Asked JJ Redick about DFS as a person, and he said the toughness is definitely a quality any roster needs; he thinks it specifically can help this group” Mike Trudell wrote. “Just wants him to be himself.”

Milton joined in on the fun, too, letting reporters know that DFS's toughness plays a big role in what makes him a special NBA player.

“First of all, he's just a tough, hard-nosed guy. A long defender, he can shoot the 3,” Milton told reporters via Trudell . “He's a real glue guy. He's the type of guy you want to go to war with. I think that's going to translate right away.”

Do the Lakers need some toughness? Yes, yes, they do. Add another center to their roster, and Redick might really have something heading into 2025.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton are pumped to play for JJ Redick

What's also interesting about the Lakers trading for DFA and Milton is that the duo actually played with Reddick before, in Dallas and Philadelphia, respectively. Asked about that experience, DFS noted it should make things easier, as they know each other well.

“It gives you a lot of confidence because he knows what you can do, so you ain't got to go out there and try to do nothing you can't. So I just go out there and be me,” Finney-Smith said via LakersNation. “Sometimes what I do, like you say, won't show up in the stat sheet. But as long as we win, I'm happy. So that's all I want to do here is win, bring good vibes, bring that winning mentality, and have fun doing it.”

Milton more or less agreed, noting that knowing Redick should make the transition smoother.

“I think it will be smooth. Knowing the type of guy JJ is too, I know that I'll be able to come to him and communicate and really get a feel of what he's seeing on the floor and what he's expecting of me, what he wants me to do,” Milton noted.

“So I think that will really be the biggest thing I'm looking forward to doing. And on top of that, JJ was a hooper; he knows how to play ball, and when you're out there on the court, things kind of translate. I think it's gonna make the transition a little more smooth.”

Is this the first time two players were ever acquired by a teammate-turned-head coach in the same deal? If not, it's certainly one of just a few, which makes it very special indeed.