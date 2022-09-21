Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival

Jordan Clarkson used to be part of a young Los Angeles Lakers core together with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, and D’Angelo Russell, but their names have all vanished from the Lakers’ roster. For Clarkson, though, it all worked out fine for all of them, even if that meant they are no longer playing under the bright lights in La La Land.

In an interview with Mike DeStefano of Complex, Clarkson opened up about his thoughts on the way it turned out for him and the other young guys he played with during his time with the Lakers.

“I don’t think it ever was going to work with all of us being there. [Laughs.] I think we all were stars in our own right. Us separating and going into our home lanes was a good change of scenery for everybody. I see the tweets and all that stuff. It’s so funny to look back on it. I think the Lakers did a great job of scouting us, finding the talent, and giving us the opportunity by drafting us. But us all being on the same team, I don’t think it ever would’ve worked out. We probably wouldn’t have brought a championship back to them or none of that, you know what I mean? They got LeBron for us, whatever it is. It’s part of the game. All of us were stars in our own roles. We had to get a change of scenery to let us grow in other ways.”

Jordan Clarkson departed the Lakers even before LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles, as the Lakers traded him to the Cavs in 2018 where he was able to play alongside The King. At the end of that season, Randle became a free agent and signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, the same team that acquired Ingram in 2019 via a trade that landed the Lakers Anthony Davis. Russell, meanwhile, left Hollywood way earlier, as he was sent by the Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets via a swap in 2017. Kuzma was the last to go, having been traded in 2021 by the Lakers to the Washington Wizards.

There is always that “what could have been” narrative for the Lakers had they instead decided to stick with Clarkson and their young guns, but with the Lakers winning an NBA title and their former players flourishing individually in their new teams, it seems like there’s no point in pining over the past.