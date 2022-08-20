Juan Toscano-Anderson hasn’t even played in a single minute for the Los Angeles Lakers just yet, but already, he’s making all sorts of waves in the city. The 29-year-old got the full LeBron James/Kobe Bryant treatment recently after some supporters put up an epic new mural for the newest Lakers recruit.

JTA posed for a photo with what looks like a good 10-foot mural of himself in a Lakers jersey while holding the Mexican flag. The former Golden State Warriors guard also posed alongside (presumably) the artists of the epic new piece of art (via the Lakers on Twitter):

Freshly painted: Juan T repping the Purple & Gold in L.A.'s newest mural. pic.twitter.com/By6VqHHawB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 19, 2022

Toscano-Anderson, who was born in Castro Valley in California, has Mexican roots. His mother is Mexican-American, and JTA has always been proud of his heritage. Los Angeles has deep ties with the Hispanic community, and this is one of the reasons why Toscano-Anderson is very popular among Latino fans. This new larger-than-life mural is a clear testament to this fact. It may not be as monumental as the LeBron James or Kobe Bryant murals in LA, but it’s also true that not every member of the Lakers gets their own mural — especially if you haven’t even made your debut yet.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, who played the last three seasons with the Warriors averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 17.1 minutes per game, was part of Golden State’s 2022 title run. He signed with the Lakers this offseason on a one-year, $1.9 million deal, and he’s hoping to be a significant part of new head coach Darvin Ham’s rotation for the upcoming campaign.