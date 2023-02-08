While there were thousands of Los Angeles Lakers fans in attendance in Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to witness LeBron James break the NBA scoring record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stood alone in the crowd as someone with a complex perspective on the accomplishment.

For spectators, it was a moment to commemorate LeBron – the greatest player of his generation – as he added a crown jewel to his legendary resume. To Kareem, it was witnessing someone else surpass him for a record he held that many considered unbreakable at the time.

That’s why fellow Lakers icon Magic Johnson said months prior that he imagined it to be a “bitter pill to swallow” for Kareem to see LeBron James supplant him atop the list.

Abdul-Jabbar dropped a poignant response on his popular Substack after the fact, claiming his longtime teammate was “very, very wrong” on his assumption. After 75 years of existing and being over three decades removed from his NBA career, Kareem asserted that his legacy in the history books is the furthest thing from his mind.

“If someone had broken my record within ten years of me setting it, he would probably be right,” said Kareem after LeBron surpassed him. “I might have hobbled out of retirement just to add a few more points on my record.

But that ain’t me today. I’m 75. The only time I ever think of the record is when someone brings it up. I retired from the NBA 34 years ago. For the past 20 years, I’ve occupied myself with social activism, my writing career, and my family—especially my three grandchildren. If I had a choice of having my scoring record remain intact for another hundred years or spend one afternoon with my grandchildren, I’d be on the floor in seconds stacking Legos and eating Uncrustables.”

LeBron James is now the king of NBA scoring. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is nothing but happy for him.