Los Angeles Lakers vice president Rob Pelinka provided a lot of major updates during Monday’s press conference. With the flurry of new information that came in, it might be easy for some to overlook one significant development on the Kendrick Nunn front. Apparently, the 27-year-old has now cleared a major hurdle in his road to recovery from a knee injury that forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

According to the Lakers general manager, Nunn has finally cleared for contact drills (h/t Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints):

“Kendrick Nunn has been cleared for both contact and non-contact drills,” Pelinka said.

Pelinka: "Kendrick Nunn has been cleared for both contact and non-contact drills." (!!!) https://t.co/Pf4mdTVkDz — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) September 26, 2022

This is obviously great news for Nunn and the Lakers, as he looks to finally make his long-anticipated debut for LA. Hopefully, this major development leads to the 6-foot-2 point guard having limited to no restrictions once training camp begins. At this point, barring any unforeseen setbacks, it seems like Nunn will be available for the Lakers to start the new season.

Nunn himself spoke out about his status. According to the former Miami Heat stud, the main cause of his injury was the “overuse” of his knee. This fact has made it “challenging” for him in his rehab with the risk of re-aggravating the injury a major concern as well. This is also why Nunn has opted to take a slow and steady approach in terms of his recovery.

Kendrick Nunn said his injuries last season came from overuse so it was challenging to ramp back up and want to go full out in his recovery while being mindful of not overdoing it again — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 26, 2022

It has been a long time coming, but it now appears that Kendrick Nunn is finally closing in on his first-ever game for the Lakers. He’s no superstar, but fans are clearly excited to see what he can bring to the table for the upcoming campaign.