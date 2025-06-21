Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has expressed a strong desire to evolve her game and become a more versatile player, and that ambition was reflected through the triple-double she posted in last Sunday's road win versus the Connecticut Sun, but she also understands the brand component of her WNBA career.

The double-double machine has actively built a large following dating back to her time at LSU, knowing full well the benefits of connecting with fans beyond the court. She fully welcomes the opportunity to be both a basketball star and prominent pop culture figure, hence her pregame fashion shows this season. Reese put on her model face upon entering Wintrust Arena, posing for the camera man ahead of the Sky's Saturday afternoon showdown with the Phoenix Mercury.

The league-leader in rebounds sported a leopard printed headscarf, camouflage shorts and multiple accessories, hours before squaring off with the team that currently owns the third-best record in the WNBA. Reese's outfits are becoming a part of her aforementioned brand. She drew attention with an all-black look at Chicago's June 7 clash with the Indiana Fever and is again commanding attention online with her most recent attire.

Angel Reese can help the WNBA broaden its reach

If a league wants to become truly successful, it need a hook that goes beyond the competition itself. Yes, superb athletes and an enjoyable product fuel the engine, but transcendent star power is required to boost it to the next gear. Just look at the 2025 NBA Finals. Two exciting teams vying for their first championship — the reigning MVP leads one and possibly the most clutch player in the game today leads the other. And yet, ABC's viewership numbers are down from last year. Great hoops and on-court suspense alone is clearly not enough these days.

The WNBA recognizes this, too, which is why it wants to market its presentation around the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry. More so, the W is clearly focused on highlighting some of its biggest personalities. Reese, in addition to the All-Star-level impact she has had in the early portion of her career, has the power to connect with young people in a different way.

Bringing in a new audience that is not currently invested in the women's game is a top priority, and regardless of how basketball junkies feel, these grand fashion entrances generate buzz in both the WNBA and NBA. The focus has shifted to the action now, however.

Reese and the Sky (3-8) are desperate for a signature win this year, but she and Kamilla Cardoso must contend with an imposing Mercury frontcourt that consists of Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.

Chicago trails 58-43 at halftime.