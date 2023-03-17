When it comes to talking about basketball on television, nobody has ever been better than the Inside the NBA crew, especially the duo of Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. When it comes to actionable life advice and self-help, please don’t listen to a word that either of these two have to say. From the same people who brought you don’t fill up your gas tank all the way and the moon is only ten hours away, comes the newest March Madness life-hack: do your laundry in the shower

“Shout out to all the trainers,” Charles Barkley said on a broadcast of CBS Road to the Final Four during Friday’s broadcast for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, “and the guys who do all the uniforms…I’m so old we used to take a shower in our uniform because when we flew commercial—”

“There’s no era where you did that,” Smith interrupted, incredulously. “You’re making this up, there’s no way you were supposed to wash your uniform [in the shower]…No one in their right mind has ever done that.”

“When I first got to the nba, we flew commercial,” Barkley explained. “So when you played the night before and flew the next morning, when were you exactly going to get your uniform clean? You had to wash your uniform yourself, so after the game when you got to your room, you took a shower in your uniform and dried it on the commercial airline the next day.”

Despite the bafflement of Kenny Smith and co-host Clark Kellogg, Barkley doubled down.

“How were y’all cleaning your uniform?” he asked, “Were y’all playing in funky uniforms?!”

When confronted with the possibility that it’s possible to wash a uniform without physically wearing it in the shower, Barkley was unmoved.

“You could [take off your jersey and put in a washing machine], but it’s just easier to do it this way.”

Is this a genius life-hack or is it literal March madness? That’s up to you to decide.

(It’s madness, don’t wash your clothes in the shower).