Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.

Durant recently opened up about his admiration for LeBron. For starters, the Brooklyn Nets talisman revealed that he doesn’t believe James is a pass-first guy:

“See, I ain’t never really fell for that pass-first type stuff,” KD said. “‘Bron always was a scorer it felt like — that could pass. I think he’s a scorer first. When you can get 50 like that and average 27 for your career, I really think you a scorer, in my opinion. And on top of having longevity, that’s what brings you to being the No. 1 scorer of all time. I just think he a scorer first that can make plays passing. So, I think that’s underselling him by calling him a pass-first player, in my opinion.”

It’s hard to argue with Durant’s statement here. Not only is he spitting facts here, but he also happens to be an authority on this matter. In his mind, Durant believes that LeBron James has simply changed the landscape of the sport as we know it:

“He’s setting the bar for what an athlete wants to be,” KD continued. “Not everybody could do this. This is like the greatest that you could get. You see having that clear example for that now. … He’s set the precedent for basketball players for a long time.”

The best part about this is that LeBron James is far from done. We’re going to be treated with a few more KD vs. LeBron battles in the coming years. We all better enjoy it while we still can.