Former player Kevin Garnett talked about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and expressed hoe he's his "GOAT."

Former player Kevin Garnett was on the Stephan A. Smith show were he dropped high-praise for Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James. When Smith was talking about the level of play James has been doing in his 21st season, Garnett responded that he's his “GOAT” which stands for “greatest of all time.”

“He's my GOAT in all of this: the business, the everything. He's the vision of what every Black man should aspire to be,” Garnett said of the Lakers forward. “Having been a billionaire, having a business, having your own labels, like he's set the tone.”

While Garnett has always respected James in the way he plays, he's appreciated him more now “as a fan” than when the two were facing each other. Consequently, he's also been very impressed with what James has been able to do at 38-years old with the Lakers and still be a dominant player.

“Like I get it, I played against bro, I've let it go. It ain't personal with me no more,” Garnett said. “I'm watching him as a fan and I'm giving him flowers and I'm looking at it from a different perspective. We ain't ever seen a 39-year old [James is 38] do this, Bron gotta be on some stuff that ain't came out yet.”

Garnett and James had some heated battles when the former was on the Boston Celtics and the latter was on the Miami Heat, but with that in the past, the former player is admiring “greatness.” Subsequently, James is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on the season as the Lakers are 9-7 which puts them seventh in the Western Conference. Furthermore, their next game is against his former team in the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. (EST).