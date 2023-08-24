It is 8/24 day, so naturally it is Mamba Day in celebration of Kobe Bryant. In order to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers legend, watch eight Kobe Bryant buzzer beaters from throughout his career.

Each clip is as amazing as the other, as Bryant continually knocks down buzzer-beaters in the classic Lakers purple and gold. Bryant will forever be immortalized in the Lakers legacy, and 8/24 is a perfect day to celebrate the legendary player and human being.

Professional athletes and icons from around the sports and entertainment world have been posting tributes to Bryant in droves for both Mamba Day and what would have been Bryant's 45th birthday on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lakers star LeBron James was one of the many to post a tribute, taking to Instagram to share a picture of him and Bryant with a simple caption of just the infinity symbol emoji and a snake emoji.

8/24 is of course a bittersweet day both celebrating and remembering Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in 2020, however their legacy will of course live on forever.

The buzzer-beaters above show not only how talented Bryant was, but the ice-cold blood that ran through his veins that made him the player that he was. The Mamba Mentality will always be associated with the greatest competitors and Bryant is to be thanked for that.

Stay tuned for any further tributes and posts on 8/24 to celebrate Mamba Day. Kobe Bryant will always be remembered as an incredible basketball player, but first and foremost a very special human being.