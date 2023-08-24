The NBA 2K24 MAMBA MOMENTS allows players to re-live through some of Kobe Bryant's greatest games throughout his illustrious 20 year career. Today, the NBA 2K24 team released more details on the mode. MAMBA MOMENTS comes to all versions of the game on all platforms. While current-gen players won't get access to ProPLAY, they still get to try out the new mode that honors the Black Mamba.

🐍 MAMBA MOMENTS™ is coming to NBA 2K24 🐍 Relive some of Kobe Bryant's greatest performances with playable moments from his legendary career, only in #NBA2K24 Pre-order your copy today! ➡️ https://t.co/ddxX7XNxxG pic.twitter.com/GCi0C5teew — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 24, 2023

The mode is just one of the many exciting new features for NBA 2K24's gameplay.

MAMBA MOMENTS is a brand new mode that tells the story of Kobe Bryant's career through seven career-defining games. Taking inspiration from NBA 2K11 and 2K23's Jordan Challenge, MAMBA MOMENTS has you playing historical matchups from the early 2000s, to Bryant's 2010 Finals victory over the Celtics. Each game includes a unique set of challenges with rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

The mode also includes historical footage that gives players background on the seven legendary games. Choosing seven matchups out of 200 playoff starts, and nearly 1,200 regular season starts is no easy task. However, Visual Concepts picked a solid bunch of games. Additionally, new unique animations are in the mode in an attempt to replicate the real movements and actions of Kobe on the court.

So what are the seven games they chose for the next NBA 2K game's newest mode? Let's find out.

NBA 2K24's MAMBA MOMENTS Mode Lets You Re-Live Through Seven Iconic Kobe Games

Re-live NBA History with brand new NBA 2K24 gameplay. Here are all 7 games included in MAMBA MOMENTS.

2001 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4

At 22 years old, Bryant dominated a Sacramento Kings team that had no chance of rebounding against the Lakers in the playoffs. Up 3-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals, you take control of Kobe as you obliterate the King's defense. In real life, Bryant managed to record 48 points and 16 rebounds. The Lakers then went on to win the NBA finals against the 76ers.

Kobe Sets Three-Point NBA Record

On January 7th, 2003, over 20 years ago, Kobe set a record for most three-pointers in an NBA game with 12. He did so against the Seattle Supersonics by converting 12 of 18 from behind the arc. While the Lakers lost the Finals to the Pistons, it was a season marked by dominant performances from the Black Mamba.

Since then, Klay Thompson broke his record back in 2018 after scoring 14 three pointers against the Chicago Bulls.

The Mentee Faces His Mentor

Take on Michael Jordan as you try to deliver a double-double performance and achieve victory. Throughout NBA history, the two players only played against each other eight times, with Bryant emerging victorious 5 times against his Airness. While Jordan may be the GOAT, Bryant didn't let that phase him.

Kobe Erupts for 62 Points In Three Quarters

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In just 32 minutes, Bryant made history by dropping 62 points against the Mavericks in 2005. Now you get the chance to recreate that moment as you attempt to increase your lead to 34 points before the fourth quarter.

In real life, the Lakers went on to win this match 112-90. Bryant was the only player on his team to score double digit points.

Three-Point Barrage Leads To 65-Point Game

Another game emphasizing three point shooting. In this matchup, dominate the trailblazers and try to replicate Bryant's stat-line of 65 points, completing 8 of 12 three-pointers. In real-life the game went to a tightly contested overtime game that saw the Lakers edge out the Trailblazers 116-11. The game took place back in March of 2007.

2008 Western Conference Finals, Game 5

In the late 90s to early 2000s, the Spurs and Lakers built themselves a rivalry after earning a combined nine NBA Championships. While San Antonio planned on bringing another trophy home, Bryant and the Lakers had other plans.

With the Lakers up 3-1 in the series, the Spurs desperately attempted a comeback, with Tim Duncan posting up a triple-double. However, Kobe crafted another spectacular performance with 39 points, including 17 in the 4th quarter. The 2008 MVP award winner helped bring his team to the finals once again.

The Lakers went on to lose to the Celtics in the finals, but got their revenge just two years later.

2010 NBA Finals, Game 7

Perhaps one of the best NBA finals of all time, this series saw Bryant and the Lakers win a tough battle against Boston. The 8th Wonder Of The World put up 23 points with 15 rebounds in a defensive matchup that had everyone biting their nails.

The Lakers went on to win the game 83-79, getting revenge on the Celtics while securing Kobe Bryant his 5th NBA Championship.

More NBA 2K Content Revealing Later This Month, Devs Celebrate Kobe's Birthday

And that's everything new with NBA 2K24's Mamba Moments mode.

More NBA 2K content is set to come out over the course of the next couple of weeks. Next week, Visual Concepts plans to show off everything new for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The City. And before the game launches in September, we'll get more details about Season 1. Earlier this week, the devs showed off new improvements to both MyNBA and The W. Additionally, fans hope to see more NBA 2K24 gameplay soon.

Yesterday marked what would've been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday. The NBA 2K dev team wished Kobe a happy birthday, tweeting out a screenshot of his character in-game.

NBA 2K24 comes out September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more gaming & NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.