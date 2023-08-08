Former Los Angeles Lakers forward AC Green had nothing but great things to say about Kobe Bryant when he was recently asked about his observations back in the days during practices with the Black Mamba.

“A BEAST! You know, people were so used to him during a game and turning on to a certain level — competitive always and ready to get at somebody but he was like that in practice,” Green said about Kobe Bryant, during a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

Kobe Bryant's worth ethic is the stuff of legends. Even NBA players continue to get inspired by Kobe's dedication to getting better at basketball. It tells a lot about how passionate and unmatched Kobe's determination was in the sport when someone like Green, who still holds the NBA record for most consecutive games played, recalls fond memories of practicing with the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player.

“He was one that when Phil [Jackson] said, Okay. We’re going to have a short scrimmage… he’s already ready to go up in your chest and the funny thing about Kobe was that he was ALWAYS game mode. Game mode, game action and you loved that about him and I loved the fact that more than anything else what he and I talked about was him wanting to marry Vanessa and to me that was special because they obviously had a special relationship.”

Green played a total of nine seasons with the Lakers, including the one season in 1999-00 in which he was on the same team as Kobe Bryant.