Nike announced in 2023 that they will be continuing the Nike Kobe Bryant brand and expanding releases, many based on classics from the legend's playing days. Ahead of Christmas 2023, Nike will release the most iconic colorway of one of Bryant's most popular sneakers – with a serious twist. Check out our Sneakers news for more information on upcoming releases!

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" Releases December 16th 🎄 https://t.co/S5DIxPVnof pic.twitter.com/JF1fWlZfHL — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) July 2, 2023

The Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” was originally released in 2011 as part of Nike's Christmas collection. While other sneakers gravitated towards more traditional themes, the Grinch spin on Christmas proved to be a hit and the sneakers instantly became the most iconic and recognizable of Bryant's brand. To this day, NBA players can be seen rocking the Grinches in-game as one of their favorite shoes and hardest to miss when watching from home.

Nike re-released the Grinch in 2020 as a “Protro” edition, to which the shoes sold out in minutes and resale prices skyrocketed in the second-hand market. It remains one of the more elusive shoes for sneakerheads to get their hands on and continues to be a classic. Now, fans will have a chance to cop an all-red “Reverse Grinch” colorway ahead of the 2023 holidays.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch"

Releasing Dec. 16th — COP or PASS!? pic.twitter.com/Nir78pwfve — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 16, 2023

The official colorway reads Bright Crimson/Black/Electric Green, the same style code as the originals, but obviously reversed. It's donned by the Kobe Protro 6, one of the best silhouettes in the Kobe line for both performance and style. The uppers feature the hallmark reptile skin uppers and are accompanied by a black swoosh. Subtle electric green hits are seen throughout and on the laces, but the true star of the shoe is the dazzling Bright Crimson. These will surely be a head-turner on the court and will be another tough release for fans to score.

The shoes are set to release on December 16, 2023 on Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. They will retail for $180, but they're already seeing a massive increase in the after-market value. It's clear that these are set to be another classic, so sneakerheads and Kobe fans should look to try their luck and grab a pair on release day.

Which shoe do you prefer? The OG Grinches or the Reverse Grinches?