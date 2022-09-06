If there’s an NBA player who could transition to boxing and find immense success, Deontay Wilder thinks it would have been the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

While speaking with Scoop B. Robinson for Bovada, Wilder was asked which current NBA player he thinks would be a great boxer. Instead of naming an active player, however, Wilder couldn’t help but remember Kobe.

For Wilder, Bryant had what it takes to be a great boxer.

“Man I wish Kobe was still alive. Kobe used to do it [box] a lot too. I think Kobe would have been great,” the former heavyweight champion said.

It’s definitely easy to see where Deontay Wilder is coming from, though. Kobe Bryant was the prime example of killer mentality, with his Mamba Mentality being used as a mantra for many athletes until today. That would have been a huge advantage in boxing as well when trying to finish off opponents.

With his work ethic and desire to win at all cost, Kobe would have definitely be a popular boxer had he chosen that route. Given his personality, we could even see him being a knockout specialist.

The Lakers would be happy he pursued basketball for sure. He is one of, if not the greatest player ever to wear a Lakers jersey. He was with the Purple and Gold through the good and the bad, and there is no doubt he was a huge reason why the franchise is as big and popular as it is today.