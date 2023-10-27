LOS ANGELES — NBA 2K recently decided to preserve a mural of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The owner of the building which the mural is painted on was looking to take down the mural and replace it with marketing. Petitions were initially filed by people in the Los Angeles area to preserve it. Once it became clear the petitions were not working, NBA 2K decided to step in and pay the building's owner to preserve the mural for at least another year.

Great event today in LA before the #Lakers game. 2K is saving this Gianna and Kobe Bryant mural for another year. I covered the event and will be releasing a story tomorrow. Story will include an interview with Ronnie 2K. pic.twitter.com/W0jz1ISX1K — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) October 27, 2023

2K hosted an event in Los Angeles at the site of the Gianna and Kobe Bryant mural on Thursday prior to the Lakers' home opener against the Phoenix Suns. Ronnie 2K explained to ClutchPoints the process of how everything came together.

Ronnie 2K addresses NBA 2K's decision to save the mural

. @Ronnie2K on @NBA2K saving the Gianna and Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles for another year 🙏 "When it became clear that the petition wasn't working, it felt like we needed to stop talking and act… We're hoping that it inspires other businesses to step up and involve… pic.twitter.com/H74LFouFFJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

“A few weeks ago, we became aware of the mural,” Ronnie 2K said. “There was petitions going on and people were trying to sign it. There were celebrities posting it, I posted it. I actually talked about it on Barstool with Pat Bev. I was like, ‘we gotta do something about this. Spread the word on the petition.' And then when it became clear that the petition wasn't working, it felt like we needed to stop talking and act.

“We got ahead of the tenant and then the business and the landlord, the person that owns this building. We came to terms with him on saving the mural for a year. Now the question is, why a year? That's what he was comfortable with. We're hoping that it inspires other businesses to step up and involve themselves wherever they can. Maybe we will again next year, I don't know. That was what he was comfortable with so that's what we did.”

The Gianna and Kobe Bryant mural means a lot to the city of Los Angeles. He remains many Lakers fans' favorite player. Even after the event on Thursday ended, there were a number of fans hanging around the mural.

Ronnie 2K and NBA 2K are hoping brands/businesses will be “inspired” to help preserve the mural moving forward.

“The point is, brands should be inspired to make change in the communities that matter to them,” Ronnie 2K continued. “Obviously what better community for us to represent than LA basketball and the culture around this area. This painting is lined up for everyday, the mural has lines going down this block.

“It was important for us to let that continue for at least a year to come.”

Kobe Bryant's legacy

Kobe Bryant will always be a remembered as not just a great basketball player, but a legend. If you walk around the city of LA, you will see no shortage of Bryant No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys.

One fan told me that the city is, “thankful” for NBA 2K's actions. Another told Ronnie 2K that everyone in Los Angeles is “very grateful.” People driving in the area honked their horns out of gratitude as well. The mural is bringing people together.

I later asked Ronnie 2K to give his message to Lakers fans following NBA 2K's decision to preserve the mural for at least one more year.

“Lakers fans are some of the best fans in the NBA,” he said. “They represent our basketball community. We're just a couple of blocks from Crypto (Lakers arena, formerly known as Staples Center) right before the season tips off here against the (Phoenix) Suns. It should be an epic season and game ahead.

“But today is about, you know, obviously celebrating the legacy of Kobe Bryant and having this beautiful mural withstand the test of time… so we're keeping this mural up, we're dedicating ourselves to letting fans celebrate his legacy in front of this beautiful piece of art. Lakers fans should feel really special and they should come and take a picture with this art, whatever they want, for the next year.”

For now, the mural will stay in Los Angeles. Other businesses and brands will likely hear Ronnie 2K's message and decide to make an impact of their own. It is clear that the painting means a lot to everyone in the city.

Keeping it up will require a team effort moving forward. NBA 2K has set the tone by preserving it for the next year, however.