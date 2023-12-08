The Los Angeles Lakers may win the NBA In-Season Tournament, but they won't be hanging a banner in the rafters

The Los Angeles Lakers have a proud history as one of the premier NBA franchises. Their 16 NBA championships are second only to Boston Celtics in NBA history.

With all those banners hanging in the rafters, it seems like they won't be making room for a potential NBA In-Season Tournament banner – should they win – according to Arash Markazi of The Messenger:

“I’m told the Lakers currently have no plans to change their stance on only hanging banners for NBA championships. They don’t hang banners for Western Conference titles, Pacific Division titles and (for now) potential NBA In-Season Tournament titles, only NBA titles.”

They may not hang banners, but LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers clearly want to win the inaugural tournament. Los Angeles destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 in the tournament semifinals on Thursday. The Lakers face the Indiana Pacers for the NBA In-Season Tournament championship on Saturday.

In Thursday's blowout, James became the first player in league history to ever finish with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes or less.

The Lakers are clearly on a mission. They've ratcheted up the intensity of their knockout round games to playoff levels. James tried to downplay the level of intensity after the game:

“Listen, it’s still December, so I’m not getting too crazy about the whole thing,” he told TNT's Allie LaForce in an on-court interview after the final buzzer. “I understand this thing has been great, the in-season tournament. But it’s still December, you know?”

Whether the banner hangs in the rafters or not, the Lakers look primed to claim the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship.