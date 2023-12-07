We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pelicans defeated the Sacramento Kings 127-117 in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Ultimately, it was a good second quarter. Brandon Ingram had 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Likewise, Herbert Jones added 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Also, CJ McCollum tacked on 17 points, while Zion Williamson had 10. Trey Murphy III had 16 points. Overall, the Pelicans shot 54 percent from the field, including 45.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Pelicans also won the board battle 42-38. Likewise, he also had 12 steals and blocked seven shots.

The Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 106-103 in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. At first, they led by 13 at halftime. But the Suns battled back and made it a close game. There were over three minutes left when Anthony Davis had a reverse layup to take the lead. Finally, Austin Reaves nailed a clutch 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to seal the game. LeBron James had 31 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Davis had 27 points and 15 rebounds. Reaves added 20 points off the bench. Significantly, the Lakers won despite shooting 37.3 percent from the field. It was their 21 offensive rebounds that helped give the Lakers numerous chances. Also, they forced 20 turnovers.

The Lakers lead the all-time series 44-27. Likewise, won 3 of 4 last season against the Pelicans. But the teams have split the last 10 games. Curiously, the lakers are 4-7 away from their building and while they are the “home team” in this battle, they will also be playing on a floor they are not familiar with.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Lakers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +2 (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-108)

Over: 230.5 (-108)

Under: 230.5 (-112)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: TNT and truTV

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are seventh in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they are only 18th from the triples. The Pelicans also struggle on the charity stripe, ranking 25th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, the Pelicans are 13th in rebounds and turnovers. The Pelicans struggle to protect the rim, ranking 25th in blocked shots.

Ingram is their leader, averaging 23.7 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Now, he hopes to take down the team that drafted him. Williamson averages 22.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he has shot 56.9 percent from the field. McCollum averages 20.7 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Murphy has averaged 17 points over the two games he has played. Valanciunas averages 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he has shot 56.7 percent from the field and hopes to continue to stay hot.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if Ingram and Williamson can dominate and hit their shots. Then, they must hit their free throws and win the board battle by boxing out Davis.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers continue to thrive despite some issues resonating throughout their team. Ultimately, they are seventh in field-goal shooting percentage, yet only 29th from beyond the arc. The Lakers also continue to excel at the charity stripe, ranking 21st in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, the Lakers have not been as good on the boards this season, ranking 13th in rebounds. The Lakers also struggle to hold onto the ball, ranking 22nd in turnovers. Despite all that, scoring against the Lakers is difficult when driving through the pain. The Lakers are seventh in blocked shots.

James continues to play well, even at his advanced age. Significantly, he averages 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. James also shoots 54.6 percent from the field but only 38.7 percent from the 3-point line. Ultimately, he is better when driving the pain and hitting a mid-range shot than he is when chucking 3-point shots. Davis averages 23 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell averages 16.7 points and 6.5 assists per game. Reaves averages 14 points per game. Overall, the Lakers will need a good performance from these three to have a chance.

The Lakers will cover the spread if James and Davis can lead the charge. Then, the Lakers need to win the board battle and hit their free throws.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick

Both teams have thrived during this tournament. However, the Lakers have the veteran edge and will do just enough to win this game and advance to the finals.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-108)