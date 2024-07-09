Rob Pelinka and the JJ Redick-led Los Angeles Lakers needed more firepower heading into the 2024-25 season. There was no better way to get that type of talent than to acquire it in NBA Free Agency. DeMar DeRozan was a top pick that was rumored to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The deal fell apart. What truly happened and why did the master of the midrange land with the Sacramento Kings instead?

It sounds like Rob Pelinka and the rest of the Lakers front office did not push to get DeMar DeRozan in NBA Free Agency. Shams Charania outlined that there were only two big-name organizations that were fighting it out. The LeBron James-led squad was not one of them, via The Rally.

“It was really down to the Kings and Miami Heat as far as DeMar DeRozan's next home. He really wanted to land in a competitive environment. Also, I'm told that he wanted to go back West at the end of the day. The Kings? They pushed the hardest, the fastest throughout free agency to get a deal done. They are a playoff contender, a team that's trying to get to the cusp of being a title contender. The Kings owner really clinched this over their in-person meeting over the weekend in Sacramento,” the renowned NBA Insider said.

So, what did the Lakers do to try and land one of the best available players in NBA Free Agency? It seems like all Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office sat idly by and did not actually try to sign him.

“The Lakers never went beyond expressing just simple interest in DeRozan. There were no offers or tangible conversations,” Charania added.

What are the Lakers missing out on after DeMar DeRozan's NBA Free Agency decision?

The Kings will benefit a lot from DeRozan. Not only will he play inspired because he is closer to home on the West Coast but his production has also gotten better. He played 79 games with the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan managed to knock down 48% of his shots from all three levels of scoring for 24 points. Not to mention, he also racks in 1.1 steals, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Those numbers and the way he treats NBA Free Agency also gave him a lot of acclaim across front offices in the NBA.

“So, this is the second straight free agency where perception-wise there is that thought, ‘Would DeMar DeRozan take less money in free agency? Was he going to have to take the mid-level exception to land at a destination?' For the last two free agencies, he lands in a sign-and-trade. His last two deals have been a combined five years and $161 million. That speaks about DeMar DeRozan's relationships, how he is known across the league, and the pedigree and respect he has from teams including the Sacramento Kings,” the insider concluded.

The Lakers have yet again failed to get a star in NBA Free Agency. Hopefully, they figure out the rotation soon before LeBron James and Anthony Davis get disgruntled with their lack of talent.