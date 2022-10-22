Lakers fans can breathe sigh of relief with Anthony Davis injury status vs. Blazers after scary fall

Los Angeles Lakers fans definitely held their breath in concern on Thursday night as big man Anthony Davis took a scary fall against the Los Angeles Clippers, coming down hard on his lower back. AD left the game briefly before returning but was clearly dealing with some discomfort. Nonetheless, Davis finished the game and did his part, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds.

While many supporters were likely worried that AD suffered yet another injury after back-to-back seasons where he was sidelined more than not, it appears the center is just fine. Davis is listed as probable for Sunday’s contest against the Blazers.

Via Brad Turner:

“Darvin Ham said AD and Troy Brown Jr both probable for Lakers vs Portland Sunday.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin also said Davis was throwing down dunks with ease in practice on Saturday:

“Anthony Davis is participating in practice and just threw down a two-handed dunk after extra shooting. He appears OK after that spill versus the Clippers.”

That’s definitely a good sign. Davis was limited to just 40 games in 2021-22 due to injuries, which definitely played a part in the Lakers’ forgettable campaign, finishing in 10th place in the West.

So far this season though, he’s looked very good, putting up 27 and 25 points in his first two appearances. While it’s important that Russell Westbrook tries to co-exist alongside AD and LeBron James, Davis actually staying healthy could be arguably the most important factor for LA.

The Lakers will be looking for their first win on Sunday at home after an 0-2 start.