Lakers rookie Max Christie sounds off after sour showing at NBA Summer League

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Max Christie knows exactly what he needs to work on in his first season in Purple and Gold: shooting.

Christie was a good shooter back in high school, but that skill hasn’t really translated at the higher level. That much is clear after he shot 20 percent from 3-point territory during the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League. The 19-year-old guard attempted a little over three triples per game, but he just can’t seem to make his shot.

For what it’s worth, it’s the same story for him in college, as he shot 31.7 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season at Michigan State.

“The one thing that’s obviously sticking out is I’m just not making 3-pointers or jump shots right now,” Christie said of his shooting struggles, per The Athletic.

Despite his shooting woes, though, Max Christie is not losing confidence about his ability to address it. In fact, he went as far to saying that he is a good 3-point shooter despite what the numbers say.

“I’m just not really worried about it. I know I’m a good 3-point shooter. I think that’ll come with time. That’s probably my biggest strength. It’s just not happening right now,” the Lakers rookie added.

When asked about what he thinks contributes to his struggles, Christie expressed belief that it’s pretty much mental for him. He admitted that he was trying too hard and focusing to much on making the shot instead of letting it go naturally.

Hopefully Christie can find his old shooting touch that made him a highly rated prospect. The Lakers could really use help in that department as well, so that could be a calling card for him to get more playing time when the season starts.