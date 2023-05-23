A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a major lineup change for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Darvin Ham was looking to change things up, so he decided to bring in Dennis Schroder and Rui Hachimura into the starting lineup for Monday’s must-win contest. Apparently, the Lakers’ social team was not informed about this massive decision.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Lakers’ official Twitter account ended up tweeting the wrong starting five ahead of tipoff:

The Lakers official account tweeted out the wrong starting lineup 😬 D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt have been replaced by Dennis Schroder and Rui Hachimura for tonight’s Game 4. pic.twitter.com/FGYhWmDyxl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt were the two players that got axed from the starting lineup for Game 4, and as proven by their erroneous tweet, it is clear that the social team was not advised about this change — at least not in time.

For what it’s worth, this is the first time Russell will come off the bench for the Lakers since his mid-season blockbuster trade. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, has been in and out of the starting five. He came off the bench in Game 1 but ended up getting the starting nod for Games 2 and 3.

The Lakers’ official Twitter account eventually got their starting lineup right, but unsurprisingly, the internet has already kept its receipts. Lakers fans are hoping that this is not a bad omen for their team ahead of what is going to be a must-win for them. Unless they want to get embarrassingly swept on their own home court, LeBron James and the Lakers will need to find a way to win to fight another day.