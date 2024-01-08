Even retired Lakers forward Lamar Odom couldn't believe what he saw after LeBron James posterized Clippers star Paul George.

There have been some terrible vibes surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers franchise as of late. From head coach Darvin Ham being on the hot seat to the team's plethora of injury woes, the Lakers needed to right the ship with desperation. Facing an in-form Los Angeles Clippers team meant that LeBron James and company had to be in tiptop shape to do so. On Sunday night, James was in peak physical form, as he even busted out a move that would make even his prime self proud.

To start the third quarter of the Lakers' 106-103 win over the Clippers, James found himself leading the fastbreak against a backpedaling defense. The King then jumped from the inner semicircle along the free-throw line and hammered down a nasty jam over Paul George for an and-one, causing the Lakers bench to jump in jubilation after witnessing quite the impressive feat of athleticism.

This was a dunk heard 'round the world, as even two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, retired forward Lamar Odom, came out to celebrate a turn back the clock moment from arguably the greatest forward in NBA history in LeBron James.

“I don’t call him God James for no reason!” Odom wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

I don’t call him God James for no reason! https://t.co/rp13reI3W5 — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) January 8, 2024

Lamar Odom recently made waves among Lakers fans when he called for the team to run the famous triangle offense so they could fix the team's current issues. But there should be no argument with what Odom wrote here. LeBron James remains a god among men on the basketball court, as even at age 39, he continues to defy gravity and carry his team on his back.

Paul George must be in a state of amazement as well. The Clippers star was dueling with James as early as 2013, when George's Indiana Pacers took on The King's Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. So for George to see the Lakers star pull this off despite being one year off his 40s must make him think that there's a higher being fueling his amazing longevity.

The Lakers, however, must get back to business and not get too carried away with their huge win over the Clippers as they remain below .500.