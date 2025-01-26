Fot the five-year anniversary of Kobe and Giana “Gigi” Bryant's death in a tragic helicopter accident on Jan. 26, 2020, the Hall of Famer's former team, the Los Angeles Lakers posted a sweet picture of Kobe and his daughter with a message that echoed the thoughts of many fans on this day: “Always in our hearts.”

Expand Tweet

Most Lakers and NBA fans will remember exactly where they were and what was going on when they heard the tragic news that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, John and Keri Altobelli, their daughter Alyssa, Sarah Chester, her daughter Payton, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan died in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles.

Kobe was just 41 when he passed away and only four years removed from retiring from the NBA. In addition to being a husband and a father after stepping away from the game, Bryant had also started a budding career in the entertainment industry as he was part of a team that won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film just shy of two years prior.

The former Lakers star and his daughter were survived by his wife and mother Vanessa, and daughters and sisters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all the people's deaths on that flight were tragic, but they will all live long in the hearts and minds of fans around the world due to who “The Black Mamba” was on the basketball court. Bryant, who entered the NBA out of high school in 1996 was an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, the Lakers' all-time leading scorer, and with 33,632 points, he is the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history.

And despite the crash now being half-decade ago, the memory of Kobe and Gigi Bryant is being kept alive in several ways, including with a statue in front of the Lakers' Staples Center and an upcoming book from Vanessa Bryant.