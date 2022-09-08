Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder after seeing A’ja Wilson win the 2022 WNBA MVP award.

The Las Vegas Aces star took home the honor on Wednesday after leading the team to the best record in the Western Conference (and joint top in the whole WNBA). She is the seventh player in league history to win the award multiple times, which is a massive achievement by its own right.

Wilson first won WNBA MVP in 2020. Even better, she is also only the fifth player in the league to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same season ever.

James, for his part, took to Instagram to show his love for Wilson and congratulate her for the incredible achievement. The Lakers star uploaded a tribute photo for Wilson and captioned it with, “DAMN RIGHT!!!!! CONGRATS SIS!!!”

Naturally, A’ja Wilson was ecstatic after learning that she is the 2022 WNBA MVP. On Twitter, she shared how special it is for her to get the recognition, which is a testament to her hard work and winning impact on the Aces.

“Can’t put into words how truly blessed I am! Forever grateful to compete in such a talent league! BIG BLESSINGS!” Wilson wrote.

Of course the journey is far from over for Wilson and the Aces. After taking out the Seattle Storm in four games in the playoffs, they are now heading to the Finals and await the winner of the Chicago Sky-Connecticut Sun series.

As for LeBron James, he’ll surely be tuned in to watch Wilson and co. as they look to make more history.