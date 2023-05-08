Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Bronny James, LeBron James‘ son, committed to play his college basketball at USC on Saturday. Bronny will most likely be a one-and-done player, causing many fans to look towards the 2024-2025 season and the chances Bronny and LeBron play together. After his commitment to USC, it still remains unlikely the two end up on the same team in 2024.

As of right now, LeBron James and Bronny James playing on the same squad in 2024 sits at a line of +170. The more likely scenario is for them to still be on opposite sidelines, as the line is currently at -250, via Sports Betting.

There is no doubt that the father-son duo will be on the same sidelines eventually, as LeBron has made it clear that it is a big goal for him before he retires. He will have a player option following the 2024 season, so he will be able to truly take control of where he plays next.

The shifting lines comes after Bronny committed to USC, immediately putting the Trojans in the national spotlight next year. It will be major news anytime Bronny has a highlight with LeBron in attendance and the Trojans in general will head into next season with championship aspirations on their mind.

LeBr0n James is in the midst of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors, so his focus is firmly on an NBA Finals ring this season. However, a teaming up between him and his son is not so far off in the future for the Los Angeles Lakers star.