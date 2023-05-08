A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors enter Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers down 2-1 in the series. Another loss would put them in a deep hole against LeBron James and Co., and it could be one that Golden State just might not be able to crawl out of. As such, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr is now pulling all the stops in what is a must-win game for the defending champs. This includes a major starting lineup change for Monday’s crucial contest.

According to NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have decided to insert Gary Payton II into the starting five for Game 4:

“The Warriors are intending to start Gary Payton II in tonight’s Game 4 against the Lakers, sources tell me,” Charania said. “Payton would be joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green in the starting lineup. Payton played a critical role in last year’s championship for the Warriors, and returned to the team in a trade this season.

Just in: Golden State Warriors expected starting lineup change in Game 4 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: pic.twitter.com/jKbUc2KaYP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2023

It’s Kevon Looney who’s going to be demoted to a bench role for tonight’s game, after also losing his starting gig to JaMychal Green in Golden State’s Game 3 loss. Looney was dealing with an illness, and it is currently unclear if this has impacted coach Kerr’s decision to keep their starting center on the bench for Game 4.

What this clearly indicates, though, is that the Warriors intend to revert back to their highly-successful small-ball to start Game 4 against LeBron and the Lakers. Draymond Green will be the starting center tonight, which also means that he will be given the unenviable task of attempting to hold down LA superstar big man Anthony Davis on both ends of the floor.